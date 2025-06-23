Video: Ariana Madix Unveils Casa Amor Villa in LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has unveiled a tour of the new villa for Season 7 of LOVE ISLAND USA, along with the islanders appearing in the new season. Hosted by TV personality Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, the new season streams exclusively on Peacock and began Tuesday, June 3 with new episodes dropping Thursdays through Tuesdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

In Season 7, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, unexpected twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests in the vibrant Fiji villa. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken.

Additionally, Peacock’s popular after-show, LOVE ISLAND AFTERSUN, airs this Saturday, as guest host Sophie Monk breaks down the most jaw-dropping moments of the week. Sophie Monk is one of this season’s rotating hosts, in addition to host Maura Higgins and guest host Eyal Booker.

Season 7 of LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s growing roster of Love Island content, which includes the recently announced LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA, LOVE ISLAND USA Seasons 4-6, Season 1 and upcoming Season 2 of LOVE ISLAND GAMES; along with UK series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS, and multiple seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN. Season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA was Summer 2024’s #1 reality series in the US and was Peacock’s most-watched original reality competition series in the platform’s history.

LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7’s 11 new Casa Amor Islanders:

Bryan Arenales (Boston, MA)

Chris Seeley (Frenso, CA)

Clarke Carraway (Columbia, SC)

Courtney “CoCo” Watson (Los Angeles, CA)

Elan Bibas (Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada)

Gracyn Blackmore (Bristol, VA)

Jaden Duggar (Los Angeles, CA)

JD Dodard (Dallas, Texas)

Savanna “Vanna” Einerson (Salt Lake City, UT)

Zac Woodworth (Portland, UT)

Zak Srakaew (Roi Et, Thailand)

