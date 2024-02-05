Video: Apple Unveils PALM ROYALE Trailer With Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett & More

The highly anticipated series will debut globally with the first three episodes on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

Video: Apple Unveils PALM ROYALE Trailer With Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett & More

At the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Palm Royale,” the highly anticipated series set in high society Palm Beach in 1969, starring and executive produced by Kristen Wiig and Academy Award winner Laura Dern.

The renowned ensemble cast also features Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with extra special guest star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award winning Carol Burnett.

The highly anticipated series will debut globally with the first three episodes on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, “Palm Royale'' is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia's Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, KATIE O'Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
TLCS MY 600-LB LIFE Returns With All-New Season in March Photo
TLC'S MY 600-LB LIFE Returns With All-New Season in March

Each two-hour episode follows a different subject as they navigate the emotional ups and downs of their extreme weight loss journey with the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan – aka “Dr. Now.” Each patient must undergo major diet and lifestyle changes including potential high-risk gastric bypass surgery, in order to achieve lasting and results.

2
Video: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser Trailer

From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words. Stormy is directed and produced by Sarah Gibson, known for her work on documentary feature films and series as Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste. Watch the video!

3
Video: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Taylor Tomlinsons HAVE IT ALL Photo
Video: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Taylor Tomlinson's HAVE IT ALL

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia all while asking the age-old question…can you really Have It All? Watch the video trailer now!

4
SELENA & YOLANDA: THE SECRETS BETWEEN THEM Coming to Oxygen Photo
SELENA & YOLANDA: THE SECRETS BETWEEN THEM Coming to Oxygen

Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true crime programming, examines Saldivar's interpretation of events that ended in Selena's death and her claims that everything wasn't as it seemed in the two-part limited documentary series “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.”

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Skeet Ulrich, and More Whip Around LA Coliseum Ahead of 2024 NASCAR ClashPhotos: Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Skeet Ulrich, and More Whip Around LA Coliseum Ahead of 2024 NASCAR Clash
Food Network Announces Annual Hot List 2024Food Network Announces Annual Hot List 2024
Marvel Drops MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two SoundtrackMarvel Drops MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two Soundtrack
Julia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUNJulia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUN

Videos

Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON