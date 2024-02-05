Video: Apple Unveils PALM ROYALE Trailer With Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett & More

At the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Palm Royale,” the highly anticipated series set in high society Palm Beach in 1969, starring and executive produced by Kristen Wiig and Academy Award winner Laura Dern.

The renowned ensemble cast also features Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with extra special guest star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award winning Carol Burnett.

The highly anticipated series will debut globally with the first three episodes on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, “Palm Royale'' is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia's Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, KATIE O'Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.

Watch the trailer here:



