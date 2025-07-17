Video: Apple TV+ Shares PLATONIC Season 2 Trailer with Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for season two of “Platonic,” the comedy series starring and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. The 10-episode sophomore season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until October 1, 2025.

Co-created, directed and co-written by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” season two picks up with a pair of best friends (played by Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new mid-life hurdles including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim as guest stars.

“Platonic" is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.