Video: Apple TV+ Shares MURDERBOT Episode 9 Sneak Peek Clip

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the penultimate episode of the new comedic sci-fi thriller, “Murderbot,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård and created by Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz.

In the episode, Murderbot and the PresAux team enact a risky plan to outsmart the GrayCris group. But when things go awry, Murderbot must decide whether to go off-script in order to save the team or itself. The ninth episode will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 4.

The ensemble cast of the show includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Critical Incident”), Tattiawna Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”).

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, “Murderbot” is a sci-fi comedic thriller about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot (Skarsgård) must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

“Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

