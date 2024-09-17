Video: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for CURSES Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has released the trailer for season two of the thrilling and spooky adventure series for kids from DreamWorks Animation, “CURSES!,” premiering globally on Friday, October 4.

"CURSES!" follows Pandora, Russ and Sky Vanderhouven, a family cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe in which the father, Alex, was turned to stone. After reversing the curse on an adventure of a lifetime, the second season picks up with Alex rejoining THE FAMILY as they continue working to undo the damage done by their greedy ancestors. But when something about Alex doesn't seem quite right, THE FAMILY must band together to solve the mysteries that confront them, both on the road and within the walls of Briarstone Manor.

The second season of “CURSES!” features the returning voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (“Monster High”) as “Pandora,” Andre Robinson (“The Loud House”) as “Russ,” Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (“Waffles + Mochi”) as “Sky,” SAG award winner Reid Scott (“Veep”) as “Alex,” Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”) as “Stanley,” James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) as “Larry,” Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“Barbie”) as “Margie,” Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (“A Raisin in the Sun”) as “Georgia Snitker” and Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) as “Cornelius.”

The hit family-oriented series is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (“DreamWorks Dragons”) and Jeff Dixon (“The Hurricane Heist”). John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place” Parts I & II) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) as co-executive producer. Leo Riley (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Tron: Uprising”) is supervising producer, with Chris Copeland (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) and Justin Copeland (“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”) serving as creative consultants.

Comments