Video: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Star-Studded K-Pop Song Battle Series KPOPPED

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the upcoming eight-part song battle series “KPOPPED," starring PSY, the international chart-topping artist of “Gangnam Style" fame, and three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion.

From executive producers Lionel Richie and Miky Lee, the show brings together some of the biggest names in Western music and top K-pop idols for new reinterpretations of iconic hits. All episodes of “KPOPPED” are set to debut globally on Friday, August 29, on Apple TV+.

Hosted by actor/comedian Soojeong Son, each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs, culminating in bold, collaborative stage performances. With just a short window to rehearse, these genre-bending partners deliver electrifying renditions for a live audience in Seoul, who vote for the standout “K-popped” performance of the night. After the song battle winner is determined, the K-pop Idols close out the episode with an exciting performance.

Featured artists include in the series include K-pop acts Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and BLACKSWAN, along with Western artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men

These artists trade stages and styles across eight episodes, offering a fresh spin on hit tracks including “Savage,” “Wannabe,” “Ice Ice Baby,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Motownphilly,” “Waterfalls,” and more.

The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Lionel Richie, Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its unparalleled expertise in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs executive produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company), alongside Bruce Eskowitz.