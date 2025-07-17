Video: Apple TV+ Drops STILLWATER Season 4 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has debuted the official trailer for the fourth season of the animated kids and family series, “Stillwater,” which is set to premiere with five episodes on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Based on the bestselling Scholastic "Zen" book series by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. The series centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor.

Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

The Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series invites families to discover your own Zen through each episode. “Stillwater” was produced in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of “Buddha and The Rose” and the “Just Be” series for kids, and CEO of Chopra Global, through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment produce with Sidonie Dumas; Nicolas Atlan; Terry Kalagian; Iole Lucchese; Caitlin Friedman; Jef Kaminsky; Jun Falkenstein; and Rob Hoegee serving as executive producers. In addition, the series features THE VOICE talents of James Sie, Eva Ariel Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey. All three seasons of "Stillwater" are available to stream now on Apple TV+.