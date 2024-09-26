Video: Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer for Season Two of Comedy Series SHRINKING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has REVEALED the trailer for the second season of its acclaimed, Emmy Award-nominated comedy “Shrinking,” starring Emmy-Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, and created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, and Segel. The 12-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 16, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until December 25, 2024.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy-Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy-Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season two.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Keenan Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the multi-Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” and new comedy series “Bad Monkey.” The series also marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the Apple Original Film “The Sky is Everywhere.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 516 wins and 2,320 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

