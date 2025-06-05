Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE WILD ONES Documentary Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “The WILD Ones,” a six-part documentary adventure series that follows a team of elite wildlife experts as they journey into the world’s most remote and unforgiving environments to find, film and help protect critically endangered species. All episodes of the series will premiere globally on Friday, July 11, on Apple TV+.

Featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet, “The WILD Ones” blends high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation. Together, the trio travels to six countries—Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon—capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla.

By deploying over 350 custom-built remote cameras, thermal drones, wearable underwater tags and AI-powered imaging technology, the team is breaking new ground in wildlife filmmaking—capturing intimate animal behavior never seen before while supporting active conservation missions on the ground. The team’s discoveries have already contributed to the identification of a new individual rhino, the protection of a new tiger cub litter and the advancement of anti-poaching efforts.

Joining forces with local experts, the trio uses cutting-edge camera technology to uncover the SECRETS OF these rare creatures, including the first-ever footage of the world’s most endangered WILD tiger to be filmed in Malaysia’s Royal Tiger Reserve; thermal night imagery of the elusive Gobi bear, filmed deep in the Mongolian desert; a face-to-face encounter with a WILD silverback gorilla in the forests of Gabon; and, a real-time whale rescue in the North Atlantic. The series showcases the threats these endangered species face and how each is intimately connected to the wider ecosystem in which it lives, while bringing awareness and support to the scientific endeavours and long-term conservation efforts to help save them.

“The WILD Ones” is produced by Offspring Films, the team behind Apple TV+’s BAFTA Award-nominated “Earth At Night In Color” and “Earthsounds,” and executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson.

