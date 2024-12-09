Video: Apple TV+ Debuts SEVERANCE Season 2 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, from the Thunder Stage at CCXP24 in São Paulo, Brazil, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Severance,” as season two creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson, star and executive producer Adam Scott and stars Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman joined thousands of fans to share an exclusive sneak peek into what lies ahead for Lumon Industries' innies and outies. The 10-episode second season of “Severance” will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

The globally celebrated, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning workplace thriller hails from executive producer and director Ben Stiller and stars Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette. Season two welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

“Severance” is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson. “Severance” season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

Season one of “Severance” received worldwide acclaim from fans and critics alike, as the AFI Awards winner landed 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Ben Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The series took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design. The series also earned two Writers Guild of America Awards for Best New Series and Best Drama Series, as well as two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a nomination for the Producers Guild and Directors Guild Awards.

