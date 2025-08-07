Video: Alex Edelman Stars in New Trailer for THE OFFICE Spin-Off THE PAPER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock has dropped the first trailer for The Paper, the highly anticipated series set in the world of The Office, featuring an ensemble that includes Tony Award winner Alex Edelman. It will premiere with four episodes on September 4.

The new show sees the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, and the new editor-in-chief (Domhnall Gleeson) trying to revive it.

Helmed by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), the series stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. Alex Edelman, who won a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Just for Us, will also star.

Broadway alums Tracy Letts and Molly Ephraim are among the series' guest stars. A playwright and actor, Letts won a Tony Award for his play August: Osage County, as well as for his performance in the 2013 revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Other writing credits include The Minutes, which was nominated for Best Play at the Tony Awards. Ephraim was seen on Broadway as Little Red Riding Hood in the 2002 revival of Into the Woods, as well as Bielke in 2004's Fiddler on the Roof.

Other guest stars in the show include Eric Rahill, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan. Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas serve as executive producers.