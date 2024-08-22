Video: Acorn TV Unveils First Look at Sharon D Clarke in Detective Drama ELLIS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Acorn TV has unveiled a first-look of three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Lost Boys & Fairies, Rocketman) starring in the chilling and highly anticipated feature-length detective drama, Ellis. Set to premiere this November on Acorn TV, the riveting three-part series follows DCI Ellis (Clarke), a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.

Each two-hour episode will see Ellis, accompanied by her right-hand man DS Harper, played by Andrew Gower (The Winter King, Carnival Row, Outlander), arrive at a different local police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she’s come to solve. As a Black female cop, Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fueled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it.

From Company Pictures, in association with Northern Ireland Screen, Ellis (3 x 120’) was commissioned for Acorn TV by Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), who also executive produces alongside Bea Tammer, AME’s Director of Development. The series was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+. Executive producers for Company Pictures are Michele Buck and Lucy Raffety with producer Chris Martin and writers Paul Logue and Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre. International distribution will be handled by All3 Media International.

Comments