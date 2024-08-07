Video: Aaron Pierre in First Trailer for Netflix's REBEL RIDGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming thriller film Rebel Ridge.

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room), the movie follows Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) as he enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger.

But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family-- and protect Summer in the process.

Produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee and James Cromwell. It will debut on Netflix on September 6.

Comments