Vide: Watch Peacock's PLEASE DON'T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN Trailer

PLEASE DON'T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN

PLEASE DON’T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN will premiere exclusively on Peacock November 17, 2023.

Oct. 12, 2023

Peacock has released the official trailer for PLEASE DON’T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN. The film will premiere exclusively on Peacock November 17, 2023.

In PLEASE DON’T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey.

Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben’s dad in it.

Produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is written, executive produced by, and starring Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall — aka the Please Don’t Destroy guys — and directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live).  

Watch the new trailer here:



