Vide: BECKHAM MEETS VICTORIA In New Clip From Netflix Series

BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the INSIDE STORY of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

The four hour-long episodes will launch October 4 on Netflix. Watch a video clip with Victoria Beckham below!

From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

In Beckham, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.

