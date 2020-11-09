Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vertigo Releasing Acquires David Bowie Origin Film STARDUST

The film will be released before the end of the year.

Nov. 9, 2020  

David Bowie origin film "Stardust" has been acquired by British distributor Vertigo Releasing, Variety reports.

The film stars Johnny Flynn, who recently won the best actor award at London's Raindance Film Festival for his performance as Bowie. Alongsitde Flynn, the cast includes Marc Maron as Ron Oberman, Bowie's US publicist, as well as Jena Malone as Angie Bowie.

The film centres on Bowie's first tour in the US in 1971 and his creation of Ziggy Stardust following this visit, whilst also showing Bowie's origins.

Read more on Variety.

Watch the trailer below!


