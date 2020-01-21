Vella Lovell Will Star in New NBC Comedy

Deadline reports that Vella Lovell, best known for playing Heather on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," will star on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's upcoming NBC comedy.

Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, and Bobby Moynihan will also star on the series.

Danson stars as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.

Lovell plays Mikaela, a fiercely ambitious politician-in-the-making moved up from the mayor's campaign manager to his interim chief of staff. Lovell co-starred in "The Big Sick," and recurs on "Dollface" and "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power."

