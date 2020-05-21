Veanne Cox Nominated For Daytime Emmy For INDOOR BOYS

Veanne Cox has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Digital Series for her role as the eccentric and charismatic Lenora in the critically acclaimed series Indoor Boys.

Indoor Boys, written and directed by Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor, is available to stream at www.indoorboys.tv.

The series, which originally premiered in 2017, follows two homebody roommates as they navigate the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship.

Honored with a 2019 Indie Series Award winner for Best Comedy, Best Comedy Writing, Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Krysta Rodriguez), and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Michael Kostroff), and a 2018 Indie Series Award winner for Best Actor in a Comedy (Alex Wyse) and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Patrika Darbo).

Veanne Cox plays Lenora in Indoor Boys and has been featured on Broadway in American in Paris, La Cage aux Folles, Company (Tony nomination), and Caroline, or Change. Her television credits include the movie musical Cinderalla alongside Whitney Houston and Brandy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and NCIS: New Orleans. She has been seen on film in Erin Brockovich, You've Got Mail, and Two Weeks Notice. She studied ballet at the Washington School of Ballet, acting at the Studio Theatre, and voice at Catholic University.

Alex Wyse is the co-creator/writer/star of Indoor Boys, for which he won Indie Series Awards for Best Actor, Best Writing, and Best Comedy Series. His writing has been produced at NYMF, Ugly Rhino, and The New York Theatre Barn. He co-produced the Tony and Drama Desk-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me, and he'll next produce How I Learned to Drive with MTC in 2021. As an actor, he appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones, Off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare, and Triassic Parq, in the National Tour of Wicked, and regionally in The Flamingo Kid, Lost in Yonkers, The Boy in the Bathroom, Speech & Debate, and For the Record. His television credits include "Iron Fist," "Masters of Sex," "NCIS: LA," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Modern Family," "Agent X," "Bad Judge," "A to Z," "Switched at Birth," "Bored to Death," and "Only Children." He holds a BFA from Boston University.

Wesley Taylor is the co-creator/writer/star of "Billy Green," "It Could Be Worse," and Indoor Boys, which won the 2019 Indie Series Awards for Best Writing and Best Comedy Series. In addition to countless web content and sketch comedy, Taylor is a published playwright. His work has been produced by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, The Artists' Exchange, the LGBT Center, and at New World Stages. As an actor, he is a Theatre World Award Winner, a Chita Rivera Award Winner, and an Outer Critics Circle nominee, having starred in the original Broadway casts of Rock of Ages, The Addams Family, and Spongebob Squarepants. Taylor's television credits include "Smash" (26 episodes), "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," and "Difficult People." He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.

In addition to Wyse and Taylor, the cast of season three features Carolee Carmello, Veanne Cox, Krysta Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Kyle Harris, Michael Tacconi, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo, Daniel K. Isaac, and Ann Harada, with Laura Silverman, Kathryn Gallagher, Erich Bergen, Ben Fankhauser, Nathan Lee Graham, Alex Boniello, Kathy Fitzgerald, Deidre Goodwin, Drew Gehling, Patrika Darbo, Andre Ward, Josh Lamon, Andrew Chappelle, Natalie Walker, Paige Turner, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Gibson, Chris Murphy, Vasthy Mompoint, John Wascavage, Molly Hager, Kat Nejat, and Noah Galvin.

Executive Producers for Indoor Boys are Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O'Connor. Co-Producers are Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

