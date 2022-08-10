VIDO: Anya Taylor-Joy & Ralph Fiennes Star in THE MENU Trailer

Searchlight Pictures has debuted the trailer for The Menu, a new film starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The film will be released in theaters on November 18, 2022.

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: