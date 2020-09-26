VIDEOS: Senator Bernie Sanders, Jim Belushi, Coleman Hughes, and Bakari Sellers on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

“Real Time with Bill Maher” airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET.

This week's guests were Senator Bernie Sanders, Jim Belushi, Coleman Hughes, and Bakari Sellers.

This week's guests were Senator Bernie Sanders, Jim Belushi, Coleman Hughes, and Bakari Sellers.

Bernie Sanders: Listen to What Trump Is Saying

Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins Bill to discuss the specter of a constitutional crisis should President Trump refuse to concede a loss in the 2020 election.

Bakari Sellers and Coleman Hughes on Police Accountability

"My Vanishing Country" author Bakari Sellers and "Conversations with Coleman" podcast host Coleman Hughes join Bill to discuss police accountability in the wake of Breonna Taylor's killing.

Bill Maher: Trump's Not Leaving

There is one person who has been amplifying Bill's message that President Trump would refuse to leave if he lost the election: Trump himself.

New Rule: Power Begets Power

Bill argues that the only way to stop the Republicans' consolidation of power is by electing Joe Biden with a vote total so huge it will be hard to ignore.

