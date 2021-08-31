Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Will Smith Surprises New Star of Peacock's BEL-AIR

pixeltracker

The reimagined reboot of the classic show was recently picked up by Peacock for two seasons.

Aug. 31, 2021  
VIDEO: Will Smith Surprises New Star of Peacock's BEL-AIR

Peacock's highly anticipated drama series Bel-Air, a contemporary reimagining of the beloved and culture defining 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has cast newcomer and West Philadelphia local Jabari Banks in the iconic role of "Will" originated by Will Smith.

The news was announced TODAY via Will Smith directly as he surprised Jabari with this life-changing news!

Peacock previously ordered two seasons of the series adaptation of Morgan Cooper's viral fan film  "Bel-Air". Cooper wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, debuting the video on social media in March 2019. The trailer, which currently has nearly 7 million views on YouTube, caught the attention of Smith, and in a reaction video Smith called the film and idea brilliant. 

Watch Banks find out the news below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

From This Author Michael Major