VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE RANCH Part 8 The Final Season

Raise a glass and get ready to take one last ride to The Ranch. With Iron River Ranch now in a competitor's hands and more trouble on the horizon, Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future. The series stars Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott. Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix. Executive produced by Reo, Patterson, Kutcher, Jeff Lowell, Max Searle and Matt Ross. Part 8 consists of 10 episodes.

Watch the trailer below!

The soundtrack includes fan-favorite theme song "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," a rendition of the Ed Bruce country classic performed by Lukas Nelson and GRAMMY® Award winner Shooter Jennings. This special Lukas/Shooter duet was recorded specifically for The Ranch and has never been released. It comes more than 40 years after their fathers--country music icons Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings--recorded their cover of the song, which hit No. 1 on the COUNTRY MUSIC charts and earned the duo a GRAMMY®. The soundtrack will be available in digital and physical (CD) formats and will release on January 24, 2020 to coincide with the final season release date. A limited edition 12" vinyl of the soundtrack will be available on February 14, 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You