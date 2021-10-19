VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of THE GREAT on Hulu

Hulu has released the trailer for season two of The Great.

The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

In season two of "The Great," Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own - but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it's nothing compared to the realities of 'liberating' a country that doesn't want to be. She'll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she'll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover?

Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming 'Great', will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

"The Great" is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Watch the new trailer here: