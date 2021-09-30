VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of CRAFTOPIA on HBO Max

The Max Original Craftopia returns for its second season Thursday, October 7 with host YouTube sensation and crafting expert Lauren Riihimaki, aka LaurDIY, welcoming the nation's most talented crafters to inspire and excite through a slew of larger-than-life Halloween and holiday season-themed challenges.

Eight epic showdowns with adult "craftestants" will offer a healthy dose of holiday fun and cheer as hopefuls must use all of their skills to craft epic haunted and jolly creations.

Judges Crystal Anderson and JP Connelly will join Riihimaki in four Halloween-themed episodes debuting October 7, followed by four winter spectaculars debuting November 18. The holiday-themed studio set will be stocked to the brim with sequins, sparkles, and everything in-between for the "craftestants" to impress the judges in hopes of earning the one-and-only "Craftrophia" and $10,000 cash prize.

Craftopia is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment. Lauren Riihimaki also serves as executive producer. Claire Kosloff joins this season as showrunner.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: