VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for New Theatrical Film FAMOUS

Kandoo Films has acquired worldwide rights to the innovative, new drama FAMOUS from award-winning writer/director Michael Leoni (American Street Kid, When TODAY Ends).

The film, which is a unique melding of both live theatre and film, will be releasing in US theaters, and available to rent and own on digital HD Internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide through Kandoo Films on December 10, 2021.

Driven by a devastating need to expose the truth, A-list celebrity Jason Mast pushes the boundaries of friendship to reveal the true cost of fame. What appears to be a night of celebration turns out to be an intricate plan to confront his past.

Written and directed by Michael Leoni, FAMOUS stars CJ Valleroy, Brooke Butler, Josh Pafchek, and Chris Kattan. The film was produced by Erica R. Katzin, Michelle Kaufer, and Michael Leoni, and Executive Produced by Martine Melloul, Howard Barish, Dawn Dunning, and Inbal B. Lessner.

"The fact that film has the capacity to entertain and also provide commentary on an important social issue is why we do what we do. FAMOUS takes us back to Young Hollywood in the 90's and not only melds the mediums of theatre and film, it also speaks to the ABUSE OF POWER in the entertainment industry from a perspective that's rarely discussed," said Erica R. Katzin, Michelle Kaufer, and Michael Leoni in a joint statement.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: