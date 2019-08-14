VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's STYLING HOLLYWOOD

Aug. 14, 2019  

Styling Hollywood is a series following celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis as they run their lifestyle company JSN STUDIO while balancing marriage and life's ups and downs. With their talented crew of colorful employees, watch as they curate "Black Girl Magic" for some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Eve, and Ava DuVernay (just to name a few).

Watch the trailer below!

Styling Hollywood is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. Carlos King, David George and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers with Angela Rae Berg serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Styling Hollywood: Season 1 launches globally on Netflix August 30, 2019.

