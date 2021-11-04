Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's LEAD ME HOME

The new feature is set to be released on November 30.

Nov. 4, 2021  

Netflix has released the trailer for its new documentary short, Lead Me Home. The new feature is set to be released on November 30.

500,000 Americans experience homelessness every night. Lead Me Home is a documentary short by Jon Shenk and Pedro Kos that captures the experience from multiple perspectives. This immersive, cinematic film personalizes the overwhelming issue by telling the real-life stories of those going through it as a first step toward challenging uninformed attitudes and outmoded policies and gives the audience a rare, in-depth look at the scale, scope and diversity of unsheltered America today.

Directed by Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk, the documentary is produced by Bonni Cohen, Serin Marshall and Richard Berge.

Watch the new trailer here:

