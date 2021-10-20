VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for NIGHT RAIDERS

The trailer has been released for Night Raiders, a new sci-fi film set to be released in theaters, digital, and on demand November 12.

The film takes place in 2043 in a dystopian future. A military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are considered property of the regime which trains them to fight. A desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a State children's academy and get her daughter back. A parable about the situation of the First Nations, Night Raiders is a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.

The film stars Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Gail Maurice, Amanda Plummer, Alex Tarrant, Violet Nelson, Shaun Sipos, and Suzanne Cyr.

Watch the new trailer here: