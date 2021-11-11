Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MIXTAPE on Netflix Starring Julie Bowen

The film will be released on December 3.

Nov. 11, 2021  

Netflix has released the trailer for Mixtape, a new film set to be released on December 3.

On the eve of Y2k, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents who died in a car accident when she was a baby. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former TEEN MOM herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents.

So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape. Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); intimidatingly tough, Nicky (Olga Petsa); and Anti (Nick Thune), an anti-everything record store owner who's the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly.

Written by Stacey Menear, the film was directed by Valerie Weiss. Executive producers on the film include Jennie Lee, Paddy Bickerton, Michael O'Connor, and Chris Foss.

Watch the new trailer here:

