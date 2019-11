Outdoor furniture company Outer is attractive to both Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary, who both offer complex deals with lines of credit and royalties. Will Terry Lin and Jiake Liu make a deal, or will they end up angering both Sharks?

From 'Episode 8,' season 11, episode 8 of Shark Tank.

Watch SHARK TANK SUNDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu, and watch the clip below!





