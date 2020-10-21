VIDEO: Watch the Season Seven Trailer for BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE tv released today an all-new supertease.

Oct. 21, 2020  

WE tv released today an all-new supertease for the highly anticipated seventh season of "Braxton Family Values," premiering Thursday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT. 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. Following a year of love and loss, can the Braxtons come together and find their harmony once again?

Watch the trailer below!

This season, the sisters reunite after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding. In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina's walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?

