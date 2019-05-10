TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE Starring Cate Blanchett

May. 10, 2019  

Based on the runaway bestseller, Where'd You Go, Bernadette is an inspiring comedy about Bernadette FOX (Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett), a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Bernadette's leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.

The film stars Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao and Laurence Fishburne.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE opens in theaters on August 16, 2019

