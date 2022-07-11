Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the New NOPE 'IMAX in the Sky' Featurette

NOPE will be released in theaters on July 22.

Jul. 11, 2022  

Ahead of the debut of Jordan Peele's expansive new horror film, Nope, Peele and Director of Photography Hoyte Van Hoytema discuss shooting the film on IMAX cameras, creating an immersive, cinematic event full of awe and wonder.

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.

The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Watch the new featurette here:

