VIDEO: Watch the Final Trailer for NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK Starring Leslie Odom Jr & Cynthia Erivo

Watch the final trailer for Needle in a Timestack, the new film written and directed by John Ridley, starring Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, and Orlando Bloom.

The film will be released in limited theaters, on digital, and on demand this Friday, October 15.

If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar® winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Oscar® nominees Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine's ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick's college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto).

As Nick's memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?

Watch the new trailer here: