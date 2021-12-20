VIDEO: Watch the EUPHORIA Season Two Trailer

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the drama series will return for its eight-episode second season Sunday, January 9 (9:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the new official trailer below!

Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Season 2 Cast (series regulars): Emmy-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin; Kenneth Yu serves as a producer; Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss, and Julio Perez are Co-Producers. Produced in partnership with A24. and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

