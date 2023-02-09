VIDEO: Watch the DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Season One Trailer

Today, World of Wonder released the "Drag Race Belgique" season one trailer ahead of its premiere next week on Thursday, February 16th.

"Drag Race Belgique," is debuting on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Belgium's Tipik. "Canada's Drag Race" S1 alum, Rita Baga, will host the premiere season alongside resident judges Lufy and Mustii.

Drag Race Belgique is produced in Belgium in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers on the series.

Watch the new trailer here: