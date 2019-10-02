VIDEO: Watch an Interview with DOWNTON ABBEY Writer Julian Fellowes on OPEN STUDIO WITH JARED BOWEN

On the latest episode of WGBH's Open Studio with Jared Bowen, Jared sits down with DOWNTON ABBEY creator, screenwriter, and producer Julian Fellowes on the heels of the DOWNTON ABBEY movie's big opening weekend. Watch the interview below!

Fellowes, who created and executive produced the show when it aired on PBS Masterpiece, produced at WGBH, talks about how the movie came together (both from a cast availability and writing standpoint), his writing process, and how he came up with the royal visit around which the plot focuses. He even entertains the idea of more Downton films, saying future projects would "depend on the reception" of this one ("we'll have to wait and see").

Downton Abby - a sprawling, lavish Edwardian mansion and park nestled in the lush North Yorkshire landscape - needs an heir. Dame Maggie Smith turns in a show-stopping performance as Violet, the charmingly stubborn Dowager Countess of Grantham, matriarch of Downton and the irrefutable authority on everything. Hugh Bonneville stars as her son, the stoic, unflappable Earl of Grantham; Elizabeth McGovern plays his far-sighted American wife, Cora; and a star-studded cast round out the glittering, gossipy, and beguiling men and women of this epic tale.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You