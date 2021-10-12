VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek from a New Episode of THE MORNING SHOW

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of "The Morning Show" season two, the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, debuting globally Friday, October 15.

New episodes of the 10-episode second season premiere weekly, every Friday through November 19.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season two includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as 'Stella Bak,' a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Hasan Minhaj as 'Eric Nomani,' a new member of THE MORNING SHOW team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as 'Cybil Richards,' the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Valeria Golino as 'Paola Lambruschini,' a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as 'Laura Peterson,' a UBA news anchor.

"The Morning Show," developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer, is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

In its first season, Crudup's performance as 'Cory Ellison' earned an Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, as well as a Critics Choice Award. Aniston's powerful performance as 'Alex Levy,' earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.