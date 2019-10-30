VIDEO: Watch a Promo for Episode Three on WATCHMEN on HBO

Get a first look at episode three of HBO's Watchmen, titled " She Was Killed by Space Junk."

Watch the promo below!

In episode three, following a late-night visit from the senator who authored Masked Policing Legislation in Oklahoma, FBI agent Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) heads to Tulsa to take over the recent murder investigation. The Lord of The Manor receives a harshly worded letter and responds accordingly.

Episode three was written by Damon Lindelof and Lila Byock and directed by Stephen Williams.

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, WATCHMEN, debuting SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), from executive producer Damon Lindelof (Emmy® winner for "Lost", HBO's "The Leftovers"), embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own. Nicole Kassell directs the pilot from a script written by Lindelof.

The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

WATCHMEN reunites Lindelof with Regina King (HBO's "The Leftovers", Oscar® winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk", Emmy® winner for "Seven Seconds" and "American Crime"; Golden Globe winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk"). King leads the cast as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in The Tulsa Police Force and another as wife and mother of three. The cast also includes Jeremy Irons (Oscar® winner for "Reversal of Fortune", Emmy® winner for "Big Cat Week" and "Elizabeth I") as the Lord of a Country Estate; Don Johnson (Golden Globe winner for "Miami Vice") as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police; Jean Smart (Emmy® winner for "Samantha Who?" and "Frasier") as FBI Agent Laurie Blake; Tim Blake Nelson as Detective Looking Glass; Louis Gossett Jr. (Oscar® winner for "An Officer and a Gentleman", Emmy® winner for "Roots") as Will Reeves; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar; Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips; Frances Fisher as Jane Crawford and Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks. Additional cast include Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, the mysterious trillionaire, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.

