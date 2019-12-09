VIDEO: Watch a Promo for A CHRISTMAS CAROL on FX!

Article Pixel Dec. 9, 2019  

What turns a man into a monster? A Christmas Carol, an FX Original Movie, premieres 12/19 at 7:30p.

Watch a promo below!

FX's A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge's dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy's Hardy Son & Baker.

