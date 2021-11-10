VIDEO: Watch a Preview of DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA Film

Focus Features has released a new teaser for Downton Abbey: A New Era. The film is set to be released in theaters on March 18, 2022.

The official trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era will be exclusively in-theaters this weekend before Belfast.

The original principal cast of DOWNTON ABBEY will all once again return for the second film. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will join the cast.

Directed by Simon Curtis, the cast features Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Watch the new preview here: