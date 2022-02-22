Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer for LOST ANGEL

Director Simon Drake’s mystery thriller LOST ANGEL releases this March 15 from Left Films.

Feb. 22, 2022  

Co-written by Drake and Louise Hume, the film stars Sascha Harman, Fintan Shevlin, Maggie Clune, Matthew Carrington, and Duncan Henderson.

When Lisa returns home to the small island of Newpoint after the mysterious death of her sister, she is drawn into a dangerous and unsettling quest to uncover the truth. As she begins to suspect sinister criminal underworld connections, she meets her only ally in her mission for justice - a charming man name Rich, who is hiding his own dark secrets, and his role linking to her sister's demise.

Watch the new trailer here:

