VIDEO: Watch a Highlight From THE WEEKLY on FX!

Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  

New York's school system is among the most segregated in the country. Student activists are demanding change. Can a new schools chancellor finally deliver equal opportunities for all?

Watch a highlight from this week's episode below.

The Weekly is a narrative documentary news program that follows the stories behind The New York Times' headlines. Viewers will see reporters from The Times chasing their stories, watch as they conduct their interviews, and generally have the sense of being along for the ride. The whole idea for this show is that the layers that separate viewers from The Times journalism will be eliminated.

