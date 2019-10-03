VIDEO: Watch a Clip from GARY GULMAN: THE GREAT DEPRESH on HBO
HBO has shared a clip of Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, which premieres Saturday, October 5 at 10PM on HBO.
Premiering on the eve of Mental Illness Awareness Week, comic and actor Gary Gulman launches a 75-minute HBO comedy special, featuring Gulman speaking about mental health issues in a way that is both entertaining and poignant, mixed with short documentary interludes that provide insight into the comedian's own mental health journey.