VIDEO: Watch a Clip from GARY GULMAN: THE GREAT DEPRESH on HBO

HBO has shared a clip of Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, which premieres Saturday, October 5 at 10PM on HBO.

Watch a clip below!

Premiering on the eve of Mental Illness Awareness Week, comic and actor Gary Gulman launches a 75-minute HBO comedy special, featuring Gulman speaking about mental health issues in a way that is both entertaining and poignant, mixed with short documentary interludes that provide insight into the comedian's own mental health journey.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You