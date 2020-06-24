VIDEO: Watch a Clip From ID's THE LOST BOYS OF BUCKS COUNTY

THE LOST BOYS OF BUCKS COUNTY unravels the shocking serial murders rocked an idyllic, sleepy suburb of Philadelphia to its core. The nightmare began on July 5, 2017 when 19-year-old Jimi Patrick of Newtown Township went missing. Within two days, three other young men in nearby communities - Dean Finocchiaro (19), Tom Meo (21), and Mark Sturgis (22) - all seem to vanish without a trace. Now, ID exposes the harrowing investigation which confounded law enforcement and speaks to the devastated families who are left in the wake of a senseless tragedy.

THE LOST BOYS OF BUCKS COUNTY premiered Monday, June 22 on Investigation Discovery (ID).

Over the course of two days in July 2017, fear gripped the Bucks County, Pa. community as multiple young men went missing without a trace. As families become increasingly more desperate for answers, local police team up with FBI agents to try and piece together a seemingly random puzzle that crosses various jurisdictions. After days of sifting through clues, they find a person of interest with connections to the missing boys - Cosmo Dinardo. Under interrogation, the 20-year-old claims no involvement in their disappearances, but when evidence suggests that there is more to his story, a massive search effort ensues on the Dinardo's sprawling property. When additional evidence is unearthed, Dinardo has no choice but to confess to a crime so heinous, it shocks multiple it unveils a brazen predator and his accomplice, Sean Kratz, whose heartless actions carved a path of destruction through the otherwise peaceful region.

THE LOST BOYS OF BUCKS COUNTY is produced for Investigation Discovery by Story House Productions with Carsten Oblaender as executive producer and Phil Claroni as co-executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Tim Baney is executive producer, Sara Kozak is SVP of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.

