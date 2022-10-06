Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser Trailer

The film will be released only in theaters April 7.

Oct. 06, 2022  

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will be released only in theaters April 7.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, TEEN TITANS GO! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



