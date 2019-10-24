VIDEO: Watch Kathryn Hahn Talk WANDAVISION on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Kathryn Hahn struggles to keep from leaking spoilers about her role in the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision and serenades the audience with her car-karaoke rendition of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You