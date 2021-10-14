Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Part 1 of the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Reunion

The four-part reunion airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

Oct. 14, 2021  
The first of the four part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired last night on Bravo.

Watch highlights from the first part below, including Kathy Hilton discussing her first reunion and Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna facing off.

Throughout the season, former Chicago star Erika Jayne shocked the group with news that she was filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years and was suddenly entangled in a web of legal proceedings. Needing the support of her friends , Erika instead finds herself fielding questions from the women who are at odds about whether they can stick up for her.

Other housewives this season included Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and friend Kathy Hilton.

Watch highlights from the episode here:


