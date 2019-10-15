VIDEO: Watch Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson in a Behind-the-Scenes Look at STUMPTOWN!

Oct. 15, 2019  

Dex Parios - a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of - works as a PI in Portland, Oregon. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own, finding herself at odds with the police and in the firing line of criminals.

Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette below!

