VIDEO: Watch Annaleigh Ashford & Judith Light in a New Clip from AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT

Watch a new clip from tonight's episode of AMERICAN CRIME Story: Impeachment, starring Annaleigh Ashford and Judith Light.

In the clip, Susan Carpenter-McMillan (Light) helps Paula Jones (Ashford) prepare to meet President Bill Clinton for the first time.

Watch the new clip below!

Created by Ryan Murphy, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME STORY examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones.

All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

The cast also includes Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, George Salazar, Billy Eichner, and Margo Martindale.

Watch the new clip here: