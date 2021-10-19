Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Annaleigh Ashford & Judith Light in a New Clip from AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT

pixeltracker

A new episode of AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT airs tonight, October 19, on FX.

Oct. 19, 2021  

VIDEO: Watch Annaleigh Ashford & Judith Light in a New Clip from AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT

Watch a new clip from tonight's episode of AMERICAN CRIME Story: Impeachment, starring Annaleigh Ashford and Judith Light.

In the clip, Susan Carpenter-McMillan (Light) helps Paula Jones (Ashford) prepare to meet President Bill Clinton for the first time.

Watch the new clip below!

Created by Ryan Murphy, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME STORY examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones.

All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

The cast also includes Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, George Salazar, Billy Eichner, and Margo Martindale.

Watch the new clip here:


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar What's the Buzz Mug
Jesus Christ Superstar What's the Buzz Mug
Hadestown Magnet
Hadestown Magnet
Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie
Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie

From This Author Michael Major